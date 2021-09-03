Concern that new laws to protect women from domestic abuse don't go far enough

Play video

Campaigners say new laws which are supposed to protect women from domestic violence still don't go far enough.

The new Domestic Abuse Act is designed to protect those like the estimated 1.6 million women who experienced abuse last year and all others in the future.

But there are concerns the legislation still contains gaps. The Act has been criticised by some for not extending protection to migrant women in the UK.

And it's a problem which helplines say caused a 65 per cent increase in calls during lockdown.

In the third part of her Violence Against Women series, Amrit Birdi looks at what more can be done. She talks to domestic abuse survivor Rachel Williams and Charlotte Hudson from the Ashiana charity in Sheffield.