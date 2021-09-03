Play video

A couple from Leeds have been honoured by the film star Idris Elba for their work helping the homeless.

The Suicide Squad star and his wife, the model Sabrina, recorded a special message for Tina and Aky Suryavansi who devote all of their free time to making hampers of food for those in need.

In it they talk of their admiration both for their work and their 'partnership' as a couple and have gifted them a billboard in London on which to highlight all the 'wonderful things' they have done.

It left the Suryavansi's feeling 'overwhelmed and humbled'