Leeds boxer Josh Warrington looks to get his career back on track when he takes on Mexican Mauricio Lara tomorrow night (September 4th) at Headingley stadium.

Both fighters faced off for the final time at this afternoons weigh in.

Score to settle: Warrington and Lara

Warrington suffered the only defeat of his career to Lara back in February. Arif Ahmed caught up with Josh at his gym in Garforth and was told it's 'time for redemption'.