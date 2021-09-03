A 28-year-old woman has died in a collision involving a van and a car on the A15 Eastern bypass in Lincolnshire. The woman was travelling in the car between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts at around 4.30am this morning (3rd September), when her vehicle was in collision with a van.There were no other occupants in either vehicle and no other injuries reported. Her immediate next of kin has been informed. The road was closed until around 1pm while initial investigations were carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them as soon as possible.