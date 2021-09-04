Health professionals protest against the expansion of Leeds Bradford airport

Play video

Health professionals have led a demonstration against the expansion of Leeds Bradford airport.

The protestors want Leeds City Council to reverse its decision to approve the plan.

They gathered close to the site in Yeadon, which is earmarked for a one hundred and fifty million pound upgrade.

The plans are for a £150m new terminal to replace the existing one capable of accommodating 7 million passengers a year by 2030.

Airport bosses and Leeds City Council both say it'll create a vital gateway to the North, boosting jobs, tourism and the economy.

The airport's promotional video insists it's not about growing larger but working smarter by making the terminal efficient and sustainable.

But that doesn't satisfy these campaigners who say more passengers mean more flights and more emissions.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council recognises that the Leeds Bradford Airport planning application has been the subject of much public debate and, from the moment it was first submitted, full and proper attention has been paid to the evidence and arguments put forward by supporters and opponents alike, including matters in relation to Public Health.

''It should also be noted that the application was assessed on its own individual merits as part of the council’s normal planning process."

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “As part of our proposal we conducted an extensive environmental survey, which demonstrates that the terminal development will not cause a significant adverse impact on air quality, subject to an appropriate mitigation strategy.''

''We will also continue to work with our airline partners to improve efficiency, including encouraging them to taxi in and out on fewer engines, as well as bringing in incentives for the use of newer more fuel-efficient aircraft.”