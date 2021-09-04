Police officer seriously injured in M62 crash

A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash took place as officers tried to stop a car.

West Yorkshire Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the M62 eastbound as it entered the Humberside area at 11.24pm on Friday (3rd September).

The force said there was a collision between the car and two police vehicles, adding that one of the police vehicles left the carriageway and was in collision with a bridge stanchion.

"A police officer suffered serious leg injuries as a result and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition," West Yorkshire police said.

Four people from the non-police vehicle were arrested and remain in custody. Three of them were injured - one suffered neck and back injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.

The M62 eastbound from junction 34-35 was closed for most of the day as investigations continued.