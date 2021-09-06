Arthur's Seat Death: Man charged with murder of West Yorkshire woman

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman from West Yorkshire at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from the peak in Holyrood Park on Thursday.

Police and emergency services were called at about 9pm, but Ms Javed died at the scene.

Reports suggest that Ms Javed celebrated her wedding reception last Sunday just days before her death.

She is understood to have been on her honeymoon in the capital.

Kashif Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.