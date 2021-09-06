Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Adults in Yorkshire and the Humber who require long-term social care see over £3000 less spent on their needs than in the rest of England.

The average amount spent on disabled adults in the region is £20,251 per person, according to the think tank IPPR North - with the national average standing at £23,990.

Only the North East of England has less spent on social care per person than Yorkshire.

The think tank has said that causes of this inequality include the "lack of an equitable and sustainable funding settlement for social care, and the disproportionate impact that austerity and local government funding has had on local authorities in regions like the North".

The research said that disabled northerners are also often missing out on the opportunity to live a good life and are less likely to be employed than in the rest of the country.

Report co-author and senior research fellow at IPPR North, Erica Roscoe said: "National policy in the UK has failed to protect people who need it most.

"For decades, disabled people across the country have found themselves disproportionately affected by multiple inequalities including our undervalued and under-resourced social care system, and our alarming regional divides.

"Now, during the pandemic, those injustices are deepening. This is bad news for everyone, whether disabled people or not."

Jackie Snape, from Disability Action Yorkshire, said: "Disabled people have got the same rights to a fulfilled life as everyone else, and that's disabled people across the country.

"So it shouldn't be a postcode lottery, so we would just ask for consistency, parity across the board, and consultation with disabled people themselves."

The report comes as the government gets set to announce a rise in national insurance to try and fix social care.

A government spokesperson said: "Throughout the pandemic, we have been working with the social care sector to ensure all recipients of care receive the support they need.

"We have made over £2 billion available in specific funding for adult social care, in addition to over £8.9 billion that has been made available to local authorities to address pressures on their services.

"We are committed to reforming the adult social care system and will bring forward proposals later this year."