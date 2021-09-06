Josh Warrington on bout draw, what's next and Maxi Hughes

Play video

Josh Warrington speaks to Katie Oscroft

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington has spoken to ITV News about his technical draw in the early stages of his rematch against Mauricio Lara.

The world-title bout was stopped after two rounds due to a cut that Lara sustained after a clash of heads between the pair.

Warrington told ITV News that he wanted to "burst into tears" when the fight was stopped in front of 20,000 fans at Headingley Stadium.

He also told Calendar that he did not want to wait a long period of time before getting back in the ring.

He said: "I waited seven months between this fight and my last one, I don't want to wait seven months again."

Play video

Josh Warrington on his plans for the future

Warrington also told ITV News that his preference would be to fight Lara for a third time so that he could gain his "redemption" after losing his world title to the Mexican in February.

"Obviously a Warrington Lara third would be everyone's preference because I want to get it over the line," he said.

"I've had a loss against him, I've had a draw against him and it's now time for the win, but it is how long he's going to be out because that cut is going to take time to heal, could potentially have surgery for it and that's before he even gets back in the gym."

He added: "If they can turn it around quickly I would happily have that third."

It wasn't all bad news for Yorkshire's fighters, as Doncaster's Maxi Hughes became the new IBO Lightweight World Champion on the undercard at Headingley.

Warrington said that Hughes' story was inspirational and that he was really pleased for his friend who he said had declared himself "finished" a few years ago after a loss.

He said: "Since that loss, he's had an absolutely amazing turnaround, it's inspiring - I've been inspired by him and I've known him for so long.

"I've trained with him, sparred with him, gone running with him, but at the same time see him as an inspiration because eleven years into his career and it's like he's starting again...it's very motivating and I'm very pleased for him."