Four people who were arrested after a West Yorkshire Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash on the M62 have been released on bail.

The crash occurred on Friday night with the force saying there was a collision between the car and two police vehicles, adding that one of the police vehicles left the carriageway and was in collision with a bridge stanchion.

The collision happened as police were trying to stop the car as it headed eastbound into East Yorkshire.

The four people from the non-police car were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, three of them suffered injuries.

Two other people have also been arrested on suspicion of falsely reporting that a car had been stolen - they have also been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police have previously said that they have notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct.