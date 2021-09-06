Wakefield Town Hall to be lit purple in support of WASPI women

The clock tower at Wakefield Town Hall will be lit purple this evening in support of the 1950s-born women who were given little or no notification that their state pension age had increased.

Known as the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Injustice) women, they have long campaigned for what they have said are fair transitional state pension arrangements for women born in the 50s.

The campaign has now been backed by the council leader of Wakefield Council, who says they agree with the equalisation of state pension ages but disagreed with the way it was implemented.

The WASPI women campaigning in London.

Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: "Many women are facing significant hardships as a result of the way these changes were brought in.

"We have been lobbying Government since 2016 to consider fair state pension arrangements and still, nothing has been done.

"This Council supports the WASPI campaign 2018 and will continue to call on the Government to deliver fair state pension arrangements for those affected."

Cath Dwyer, on behalf of Castleford and Yorkshire Women Against State Pension Injustice, said: "Our group - Castleford and Yorkshire WASPI - are really pleased that this is happening and very grateful to Cllr Denise Jeffery for agreeing to join other councils throughout the UK, who are lighting their Town Halls or other landmarks purple in support of 1950s born women."

The Department of Work and Pensions said: "The Government decided over 25 years ago that it was going to make the state pension age the same for men and women as a long-overdue move towards gender equality.

"Raising State Pension age in line with life expectancy changes has been the policy of successive administrations over many years."