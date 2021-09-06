Boston United say they are 'deeply saddened' to hear of the passing of 17-year-old West Bridgford player Dylan Rich, who collapsed during a game against them and died three days later in hospital.

Dylan collapsed in the fifth minute of Thursday evening's FA Youth Cup preliminary round between the sides at Regatta Way - and died yesterday (September 5th).

In a statement, Boston United said it would offer 'any support necessary' to their own young players and staff who witnessed Thursday's tragic incident.

The statement said: "The Pilgrims' thoughts are firmly with the Rich family at the present time - as well as all at West Bridgford FC. United will offer any support necessary to their own young players - and staff - who witnessed Thursday's tragic incident.

"The club will make no further comment at this stage and ask everybody to respect the privacy of Dylan Rich's family at this devastating time."

The FA said in a statement: "We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and thank the emergency services for their efforts.

"We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time."