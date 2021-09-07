Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

1 in 6 people - around 88,000 people, in Yorkshire and the Humber fear they will be forced to skip meals if the UK government cuts Universal Credit payments this October.

82,000 people in the region fear being unable to heat their homes this winter and 17% of people surveyed from the area also say they are very likely to be forced to a food bank if the cut is introduced next month, according to a new report by the Trussell Trust.

The Trust is part of a coalition of 100 organisations that is urgently calling on the UK government to stop the cut as part of the 'Keep the Lifeline' campaign.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said the planned cuts would be a 'devastating blow' for thousands of people.

She said: "These are families already caught in impossible situations who worry every day about switching on the heating and feeding their children.

"Families who are nearly at breaking point but just about managing to keep their heads above water.

"No one should have to suffer the indignity of not being able to afford the essentials in life."

Play video

Frances Potter, from Citizens Advice Sheffield, said that she doesn't see why the uplift to Universal Credit needs to end.

"I would like to see it made permanent so we have got a reasonable level of basic benefits for people that are in need for whatever reason," she said.

"Maybe they have had to give up their jobs to become a carer maybe they have become unemployed during the pandemic so why should they be put into so much hardship for the sake of that money."

A recipient from Sheffield, who did not wish to be identified by ITV News, said that the uplift made a massive difference after he lost his job at the start of the pandemic, but that he still needed to use food banks.

He said: "When you've got that extra bill to pay, you pay that bill and then that's taken your food money out of the equation, you had no choice but to use the food bank because I had no choice."

A Government spokesperson said the uplift was 'always temporary' to help those in need during the pandemic.

"It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so," they said.

"Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it's right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more."