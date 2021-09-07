Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy suffered serious injuries in an attack at a school in Rotherham.

The two boys, both aged 16, are being questioned on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following the incident at Brinsworth Academy on Monday 6 September.

The alleged victim is also in his teens.

Police have asked people not to share footage of the incident on social media.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter said: "This was a particularly nasty attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

"I'm aware the incident was filmed and has been shared on social media.

I would urge members of the public not to share this footage as it is incredibly distressing for the victim and his family and could harm future legal proceedings."