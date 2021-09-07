Play video

A man's been charged with the murder of his wife in Scotland- just days after their wedding reception in West Yorkshire.

Thirty-one-year-old Fazia Javed, a solicitor from Pudsey, died after a fall from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh on August 26th.

Police and emergency services were called at around 9pm. Ms Javed was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her 27-year-old husband, Kashif Anwar appeared in private at Edinburgh Sherrif court, charged with his wife's murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Iconic landmark, St Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh Credit: PA

The couple had travelled to Scotland from their home in Pudsey just two days earlier - and just days after a reception for their wedding in December.