Over half of rough sleepers in North East Lincolnshire rehomed during pandemic

Over half of those sleeping rough in North East Lincolnshire during the pandemic have been successfully resettled, according to the latest data.

The Government launched the Everyone In scheme, to house anyone who found themselves homeless or sleeping rough during the course of the pandemic in temporary accommodation.

115 presented themselves as homeless or were considered to be sleeping rough.

66 were resettled into alternative accommodation.

Councillor Callum Procter, portfolio holder for housing at North East Lincolnshire Council, said his team have been 'working hard' to get people into suitable accommodation.

“Within hours of the Government publishing the Everyone In scheme, our team were busy arranging accommodation for some of the most vulnerable people in our borough.

“Since then, they’ve been working behind the scenes with each individual to try to help them to get their lives back on track and get them into stable, suitable accommodation.''

In North East Lincolnshire, there are usually between five and 15 people who present as homeless or sleep rough at any one time.

Harbour Place project director, Robin Barr, said the success of the project highlights the real impact effective partnership can have and the difference it can make to people’s lives.