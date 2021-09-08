The DCMS have called on Yorkshire County Cricket Club to immediately publish an independent report into allegations of racism made against the county by their former player Azeem Rafiq.

Committee Chair Julian Knight emailed Yorkshire's Chief Executive Mark Arthur calling for the report to be made public.

Rafiq had two spells at the club between 2008 & 2018 Credit: PA

Julian Knight MP said, “We are very surprised that this report has not been published by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

given the seriousness of the allegations of racism which span more than a decade and the fact that it has taken almost three years to reach this point.

He continued: "Given that YCCC said in its statement that several allegations made against the club had been upheld and that Azeem Rafiq had been a victim of inappropriate behaviour, it is crucial that the process, the report and its full findings are made public and open to scrutiny. He deserves no less"

The cricket club launched an independent investigation last year after Rafiq brought forward claims of institutional racism spanning back over a decade.

Last month Yorkshire received the findings of the investigation along with its recommendations.

In a statement published at the time, Yorkshire said its report had upheld several of the allegations made and had found that Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Yorkshire also said in that statement on August 19th that they aimed to "publish as much of the report and recommendations as we are able...in the coming weeks".

The county cricket club did not comment when approached by ITV News.