Hull Kraken brings over two million visitors to the city

The Hull Kraken, artwork built on several buildings across the city, brought 2.4 million visitors to the city according to Hull City Council.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England, the sea-based sculptures, which featured tentacles emerging from buildings, were used as a way of raising awareness of the Hull Maritime project.

The sculptures were designed by the artistic company Design in Air and could be found on the Hull Maritime Museum, Princess Quay, Trinity Market and the old M&S building on Whitefriargate.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council, said: "We are all thrilled with the turnout and the overwhelmingly positive responses we’ve had from the people of Hull and those who travelled to the city from across the country to experience the Hull Kraken.

"It was fantastic to see so many people supporting the city and enjoying the arts again.

"There was a great buzz around the city throughout the three-week period, with our footfall increasing massively year on year and at peak times increasing by more than 65 per centre in certain parts of the city, compared to 2019."

The free trail honouring the legend of the mythical monster of the deep featured maritime characters and living statues, theatre performances and live music along the route.

A comic inspired by Hull’s maritime past via a fictional backstory was also produced.

Julie Buffey, Business owner in Hepworths Arcade, said: "The Hull Kraken installation in Hepworths Arcade has lifted the profile of our historic Arcade.

"The footfall since the installation is at 2017 levels and has created a real buzz and lifted the spirits of all the businesses in here. It has attracted all age ranges and it really is a joy to see all the smiling faces and is a photographers dream."

The Hull Kraken is part of a £30 million Hull Maritime project that will involve the refurbishment of the Maritime Museum, restoration of the Spurn Lightship and regeneration of the North End Shipyard.