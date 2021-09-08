West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man has died after an incident at a reservoir in Calderdale.

Emergency services attended Warley Moor Reservoir, Halifax, on Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a man believed to be having a "medical episode".The reservoir, near Ovenden Moor, is used by Halifax Sailing Club and it was reported that a boat had 'capsized' before the attendance of emergency services, including an air ambulance.

Halifax sailing club have confirmed that the man, who is believed to have been in his 60s, who died was a member of the club.A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 3.27pm on Sunday, police received a report of a man having what was believed to be a medical episode at Warley Moor Reservoir."Emergency services attended, but the man was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later."There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the man’s death and a file has been prepared for the Coroner."The reservoir, also known as Fly Flatts Reservoir, is owned and operated by Yorkshire Water.