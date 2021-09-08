Murder investigation underway following death of man in Bridlington

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Bridlington.

In the early hours of Thursday 26 August, police received a report that a man had been assaulted in the area of The Crescent and Malborough Terrace.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, to what were initially thought to be non-life threatening injuries, but later died.

The man has been named as 58-year-old Andrew Turner, who is from the town. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the assault and is on Court bail.

Humberside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.