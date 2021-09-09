Visiting arrangements at hospitals across Lincolnshire will now depend on patient risk.

Changes in Covid-19 infection rates has meant some regular changes to visiting restrictions over the last 18 months, in line with guidance from medical authorities and the government.

Now, the trust which manages the hospitals has introduced low, medium or high risk areas to help maximise visiting opportunities for those who are less at risk.

From today, 9 September, the new approach will be rolled out for visitors onto wards at hospitals including Lincoln County, Boston Pilgrim, and Grantham and District Hospital - and will reflect the condition of patients and infection prevention and control measures.

The Director of Nursing at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “We are aware that changes in COVID case numbers in our area have resulted in relatively regular changes to our visiting policies over the last 18 months.

“As we move forward, we wanted to have a process in place that is clear for everyone, and is able to ‘flex’ depending upon the patient and ward area, rather than keep changing our visiting policy.

“This approach means that we will be able to maintain a consistent approach to visiting over the coming months, as areas, and individual patients, can move between risk ratings.

“We feel this will be the best approach to ensure we maximise visiting opportunities for those who are being cared for in low risk areas, whilst ensuring we keep our patients, staff and visitors safe.”