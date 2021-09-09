Play video

Video report by Victoria Whittam.

A new recruitment campaign has been rolled out across South Yorkshire to help fill vacancies for on-call firefighters.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is calling for people to join its on-call teams in Askern, Rossington, Stocksbridge, Dearne, Birley and Cudworth.

Crews say that despite two successful recruitment drives over the last year, there are still some positions left.

Station manager Chris Tyler, who oversees the service’s on-call fire stations, said: “On-call firefighters are ordinary people who do an extraordinary job. The commitment they make to their communities is something that words can’t describe.

“This latest recruitment drive provides another opportunity for people in these six areas to fulfil the childhood dream of so many people and our message is clear – if you want to do it, get in touch, and we’ll do what we can to make the dream a reality.

“There’s loads of information on what it takes to be an on-call firefighter, what the job-related tests involve and what the job involves, on our website – I’d definitely recommend having a read of the content there if you’re interested.”

On-call firefighters are paid for their training, for being on-call and for each incident they attend – but they must live or work within a five minute drive of their closest fire station.