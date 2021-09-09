Man dies after attack in Barnsley town centre

A 60-year-old man has died following an attack in Barnsley town centre at the weekend.

Police have arrested and charged a man after the incident, which happened on Saturday night at around 10:30pm on Pitt Street West.

Ricky Braithwaite, 38, from Barnsley, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has been granted bail and is due to appear in court next month.

South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack, or has any other information.