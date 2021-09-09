Shop staff threatened at knifepoint in Leeds city centre armed robbery

Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Leeds city centre where masked men with knives threatened staff at a shop.

It happened at Flannel clothes store on Vicar Lane at around 10:30am today (9 September). Armed officers were called to the scene and helped to search for the suspects, who stole stock then drove off.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery, and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101.