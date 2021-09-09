The RSPCA says two kittens just weeks old are lucky to be alive after being abandoned at the side of a road near the Bolton Abbey estate.

The charity rescued the animals after a member of the public came across them on the road leading up to the North Yorkshire attraction earlier this week - who then managed to safely put the pair in a box.

People are being urged to come forward with any information they may have about how the male kittens - both ginger and white - came to be abandoned.

Animal rescuer, Inspector Catherine Maddison, who was sent to collect the kittens, said: “They are recovering well but I would like to trace the person responsible for discarding them like pieces of rubbish at the side of a road.

“This is a busy area with tourists so I am hoping someone may have seen something suspicious.

“It was lucky they were found and they needed veterinary treatment as they were both filthy and needed worming. They had dirt on their claws and on their face and their ears were also filthy.

“One of them appeared to have urine burns near his paws suggesting they had been kept in dirty conditions - and this has made me concerned for the mother of the kittens and any other siblings so I am keen to find out more information.”

She said both are now doing well, and once the kittens are old enough they will be available for rehoming.

Catherine added: “They are about seven weeks old and are adorable little kittens so I am sure they will find their forever home once they are in better health.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.