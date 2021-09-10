Play video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

A special court is being considered in Lincolnshire to tackle domestic abuse cases, as part of a plan to tackle a large backlog of criminal cases.

ITV News has seen figures that the number of pending trials at Lincoln Crown Court has risen by more than 40% over the past year with more than 400 cases waiting to be heard, up from 296 in March 2020.

There has been a fall in the number of magistrates court cases pending, however, there were still over 1,800 waiting to be heard at the end of May 2021.

There are now plans for a trial "blitz" in October to clear the backlog with a report from the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner looking at piloting a "Domestic Abuse Problem Solving Court".

Problem Solving courts look at a specific type of offending and bring together the power of the court and other services, such as alcohol rehabilitation services, that can reduce offending

The scheme has been welcomed by EDAN Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Lara Iggulden from the service said: "Anything that can help that backlog would be brilliant, because then we may not lose clients that go through the court process because it's gone too far - they can't cope anymore.

"We've had clients that it's affected their jobs, they've felt like they can't go back to work because of it. It really impacts every part of your life."

Play video

However, Luke Hart, an advocate for domestic abuse since his father killed his mother and sister in Spalding in 2016, believes that a wider strategy is needed to tackle domestic violence.

He said: "If hairdressers, or vets, or doctors knew more about what domestic abuse was like and how it affected people then we could identify people earlier, we could have bigger and more meaningful interventions.

"So I think as part of a strategy, this could help certain people. But I just think back to our own experience and think would this have helped save Mum and Charlotte? Would it have helped us and made our lives easier - the answer is no."

The government has said it is investing £450 million to deliver speedier justice.