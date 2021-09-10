Hospitals in West Yorkshire and Harrogate are currently treating their highest number of Covid-19 patients for six months.

Figures released by six hospital trusts show that there are currently 343 people receiving treatment, with 49 people in intensive care units.

The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts have said that the additional demand caused by Covid cases means that people waiting for minor treatment in emergency departments may have to wait "longer than anticipated".

Hospitals have also asked people to remember that you are still required to wear face masks and observe social distancing in hospitals and other clinical settings.

Across the UK there are over 8,000 patients in UK hospitals, which is the highest figure since early March.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals are caring for the majority of patients, with 112 patients with Covid-19 currently in hospital.

Dr Phil Wood, the Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, said: "It does feel as though life is getting back to normal, with schools going back and almost all the restrictions lifted, but I do think the figures show that it is still around - the number of cases in the community across West Yorkshire is quite high.

"We've still got a high number of people in our hospitals being treated for covid."

Dr Wood urged people to get their vaccine if they have not done so already and to be cautious when they are out.