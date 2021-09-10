Homes evacuated after large blaze at industrial unit in Dewsbury

Homes have been evacuated after explosions were heard from a fire which broke out at an industrial unit in Dewsbury.

Police were called at 4.49pm on Friday evening to reports of a large fire in the area of Mill Street East, Dewsbury

The fire service has said that everyone is accounted for and have asked people to avoid the area. Pictures and videos show that large plumes of black smoke coming from the fire.

Witnesses have reported hearing explosions - it is believed this is gas cylinders exploding.

Mill Street East and Warren Street are closed and there is a cordon in place around the scene. Residents are advised to keep their windows closed, while Mill Street East is being evacuated.

There are currently no reports of any injuries but emergency services including the police are still at the scene.