Suspected explosive device destroyed near Scarborough by police

A suspected explosive device has been destroyed at a construction site near Scarborough this morning, North Yorkshire Police have said.

Police were called to the site near Field Lane, Scalby after the device was found.

North Yorkshire Police say the device was believed to be inert, but experts from the Ministry of Defence were called in.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the incident and remains in police custody.

The area was cordoned off following the discovery and police conducted extra searches to ensure the local area was safe.