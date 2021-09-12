Body found in Peak District in search for missing teenager Amy Hall

A body has been found in Derbyshire in the search for missing teenager Amy Hall.It was found in the Birch Vale area and Derbyshire Constabulary said the body is believed to be Amy's.Amy, 17, vanished from her home in Hayfield, Derbyshire at 1pm on Thursday September 9th.Derbyshire Constabulary said formal identification has yet to take place. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in the death, police say.

Amy's family have been informed by specialist officers. In a post on Facebook last night, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary wrote: "The body of what is believed to be missing teenager Amy Hall has been found in the Birch Vale area, near New Mills."Amy's family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification of the 17-year-old is yet to take place.