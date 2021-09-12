Man arrested following rape of a teenager in Bradford

Police investigating a report of a rape in Bradford have arrested an 18 year old man who remains in police custody.

The incident happened just before 6pm in is thought to have happened in an alleyway between Market Street and Hardy Street in the Wisby area of the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Weekes of Bradford District CID, said. “I know incidents like this can cause understandable concern in the local community and we have increased patrols of highly visible, uniformed officers in the area.