An inquest into the deaths of four young men who died when their car hit a tree in Bradford in 2018 has heard that the driver had been drinking and taken drugs before he died.

Murtza Chaudhry, died alongside passengers Arbaaz Hussain, Zeeshan Khalid, and Tayyab Siddique. The accident happened near Toller Lane following a police pursuit.

The inquest has heard from the police officer who was pursuing their vehicle.

PC Robert Hoyle told the hearing that he was driving in excess of 80mph trying to get closer to the vehicle which went on to the wrong side of the road. PC Hoyle said he lost sight of it on Toller Lane in Bradford when it went round a bend and crashed.

The hearing was told that tests showed Murtza Chaudhry was twice the legal drink drive limit and had taken cocaine and cannabis before getting behind the wheel.

The coroner Martin Fleming has been hearing statements from family members which he said helped him to understand how their hearts were breaking .

Murtza Chaudhry's grandfather said his grandson was a well-mannered man who loved cars.

The mother of Arbaaz Hussain described her son as 'just perfect' and said he had a beautiful heart and was strong and brave.

Zeeshan Khalid was described as sporty - he loved cricket and boxing. And he'd helped to care for his disabled relative.

And Tayyab Siddique's father said his son was obedient and a generous man.

The inquest continues.