Lincolnshire Police to tackle speeding during road safety week

Lincolnshire Police are supporting a national road safety campaign focused on reducing deaths and serious injury.

This week, targeted police enforcement will be taking place around the county to tackle speeding as well as the other Fatal Four offences – using a mobile phone, not wearing seatbelts and driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs – in a bid to keep the counties roads safer for all.

Reducing the number of those killed or seriously injured on the roads is a priority for the force. The force are also pledging their support for Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death).

The government-backed initiative was established in 2016 and aims to help reduce death and serious injuries on the road. This year’s Project EDWARD is centered around the theme Fit for the Road.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins for Specialist Operations said: “We are committed to keeping our counties roads safe for all and we are keen to once again support the Project EDWARD initiative.

“Speeding, which is part of the Fatal 4, is one of the major contributing factors when it comes to road traffic collisions. It is for this reason that we’ve chosen to focus our efforts into educating motorists on the dangers of using excessive speed during the national road safety campaign to support Project EDWARD.

“Drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash and their higher speed means that the crash will cause more severe injuries, not only to themselves but to other road users as well.

“This enforcement activity is not about generating income. It’s about educating motorists and ultimately, saving lives and reducing the number of those of killed or seriously injured on our roads.”