Police in Hull seize £1.5m of drugs and cash in crime crackdown

Report by Jonathan Brown

Police in Hull have raided dozens of properties and seized an estimated £1.5million worth of drugs and cash as part of a special operation tackling organised crime.

ITV News accompanied officers as they arrested two men and uncovered a cannabis farm at an abandoned building in Hull thought to contain around a thousand plants.

The men were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis. They were later charged and remain in police custody.

PC Andy Clark, Humberside Police said: "The bigger picture of the people involved in this is organised crime, so what you get there with the street value of the cannabis is the money is being used for other drugs, transporting of weapons etc, so it's funding organised crime.

"Every bit of information received is taken seriously and without that we can't do these jobs and it may take a while to get to fruition, we can't do them without the help of the public."

It was part of a four-day series of raids carried out by officers involved in Operation Galaxy.

The Humberside Police operation taskforce has been proactively tackling criminals linked to offences "that cause the most harm to our communities" since October 2019.

As part of the most recent crackdown, police undertook searches of 39 properties in Hull and the East Riding including a yacht, and made 10 arrests.