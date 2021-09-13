Play video

Report by Lisa Adlam

Jackie Meloy is still waiting for answers over the murder of her teenage daughter two decades after she died in an arson attack.

Lindsey Scholes was 17 when the house she was staying at in Barnsley was set alight in September 2001. Despite repeated appeals, no-one has ever been charged over her death.

Her mother says she fears she may never see justice for her beloved girl.

Head of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Review Team, David Stopford said: “Lindsey’s tragic death was the result of an arson attack at 86 Milgate Street, Royston in the early hours of 8 September 2001."Lindsey’s case has remained under continued investigation and scrutiny over the last twenty years as detectives have worked to bring her killer to justice. In 2011, we carried out a full review of Lindsey’s case; this included looking at forensic opportunities with new, more advanced technology."The case remains under investigation with the Major Incident Review Team. My team and I will continue to examine any information or evidence that is put to us, and will continue to work to provide answers for Lindsey’s family. We are also in regular contact with Lindsey’s mum, who is up to date on all developments."