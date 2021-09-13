Rob Burrow warns Twitter followers after fake account attempts to scam fans

Former Leeds Rhinos player, Rob Burrow, has warned fans not to fall victim to a recent scam that is asking fans to send money to a email account.

The former rugby player was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019 at the age of thirty seven. Since then, he has actively campaigned to help raise awareness and raise funds in support of MND charities.

Rob's tweet has since been liked thousands of times and fans have been reacting to the shocking act.