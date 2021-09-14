Play video

Report by Astrid Quinn

There are calls for Boston to become Lincolnshire's second city. The market town is putting forward its bid as part of a competition launched to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next February.

The council says it's their chance to put Boston on the map - but what difference could city status make to the area?

Portfolio for Heritage, Cllr Richard Austin, said: “The competition gives us great opportunity to highlight Boston’s heritage and its worldwide connections by showcasing the people and places that make Boston so unique and worthy of such an accolade.

“Having recently secured significant Government investment of “£21.9m through the Towns’ Fund; and submitted a bid for a further £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, over the coming years we expect to see Boston further transform and become an even more popular place to live, work, visit and invest.”