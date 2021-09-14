Campaigners calling for more diversity in leadership roles

Play video

Business leaders in our region say more needs to be done to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to take up senior positions.

Figures show that while people from ethnic minority backgrounds make up around 14% of the population, they only hold 6% of the most influential jobs in the country.

Now that is almost double the number in 2017, but campaigners say there's still plenty more that needs to be done to ensure that all sectors of society have the chance to reach the top.

Lord Simon Woolley the Director of Operation Black Vote told us why campaigners are still calling for more diversity.