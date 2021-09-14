Man in hospital after machete attack in Wakefield

At 21.50pm last night (13th September) police received reports of an altercation inside a Chinese takeaway on High Street, Knottingley whereby a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended and found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and road closures remain in place at this time.

  • Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09.