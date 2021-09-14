Man in hospital after machete attack in Wakefield
At 21.50pm last night (13th September) police received reports of an altercation inside a Chinese takeaway on High Street, Knottingley whereby a man had been assaulted.
Officers attended and found a 30-year-old man with serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident and road closures remain in place at this time.
Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1919 of 13/09.