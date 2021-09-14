People across Yorkshire react to government's winter Covid plan
The government has set out its plans to tackle the virus during the challenging autumn and winter period. The aim is to contain infections, provide extra protection to the vulnerable and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed by demand.
People in Hull have been reacting to the recent news:
In the Calendar region, Hull currently has the highest infection rates at 586 per hundred thousand, compared with a national average of 332.
What are the main points from the Government's winter plan?
Rollout a booster jab programme for the most vulnerable to Covid
The government has confirmed that it intends to press ahead with rolling out a campaign of booster jabs to provide the vulnerable with additional protection against coronavirus, before the end of this month.
Who will be offered a booster jab?
Those living in residential care homes for older adults
All adults aged 50 years or over
Frontline health and social care workers
All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19
Adult household contacts of those with weakened immune systems
Offer vaccinations to all over-12s:
Children aged 12 to 15 in England are to be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from the end of September from as early as next week, Sajid Javid has said.
The announcement comes after the UK's four chief medical officers advised the government that all of the young teens should be offered the jab in order to reduce disruption in schools.
Deliver the 'largest ever' flu jab programme:
This year is expected to be the first in which the "seasonal influenza virus (and other respiratory viruses) will co-circulate alongside Covid-19", the government has said.
Flu levels last year were extremely low due to mask-wearing, physical and social distancing, and restricted international travel.
But in a bad year, flu has the potential to kill up to 25,000 people in the UK.
The government says the magnitude of winter Covid and flu waves is "currently unknown", but warned "mathematical modelling indicates the 2021 to 2022 influenza season in the UK could be up to 50% larger than typically seen".
In a bid to protect the NHS, the government wants everyone who is eligible to get a flu jab.
What are the plans if the Covid situation severely worsens:
Compulsory mask wearing could be enforced.
Work from home advice could return.
Vaccine passports could be used for entry to large indoor events.