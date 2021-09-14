Police seize 29 vehicles in Bradford following crackdown on illegal driving

A total of 29 vehicles were seized during a week of action in Bradford led by the Operation Steerside Enforcement team.

The team aims to tackle the anti-social and illegal use of vehicles in the district. They also made eight arrests as they carried out additional operations across each of the six neighbourhood policing team areas between last Monday and Sunday.

The week of action was launched following an increase in reports of vehicles being used illegally and anti-socially in the district.

As well as the arrests and vehicle seizures, the week also resulted in 137 motorists being reported for offences, 33 reported for summons and the issue of 13 section 59 warnings – which give police the power to seize a vehicle if it is found to be involved in repeated anti-social use.

There were also two reports to the DVLA for road tax offences.

Inspector Nick Haigh, of Bradford District Police, said:

This was a week of action aimed specifically at addressing a reported increase in the anti-social and illegal use of vehicles in Bradford – and was in addition to the continued work of the Steerside team which operates seven days a week. Inspector Nick Haigh

He continued: “As a partnership, we are committed to making the roads of Bradford safer and will deploy additional resources to tackle these issues when and where they persist."

Cllr Abdul Jabar, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “We will continue to support the Police in taking appropriate action to deal with those who show a disregard for the law and the safety of others.

“This enforcement work is backed up by education and awareness programmes to encourage people to act responsibly on our roads.”