Lincolnshire firefighters who attend medical incidents will be trained in trauma response to improve efficiency of services.

The LIVES education team are now carrying out the new training sessions with firefighters across the county, following the first sessions held in Bourne last week.

They will be taught enhanced medical skills to manage a wide variety of trauma before the arrival of other emergency services.

Organisational Development Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Richard Friend, said it will help to save more lives.

"It will mean all fire crews have the same enhanced level of training in the latest equipment and techniques, adding to the existing ongoing training they already receive. Our fire crews can then do even more to save lives before the arrival of medical professionals

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said it’s ''vital'' for colleagues across all emergency services to ''work closely and train alongside each other.''