Big hitters of cricket and political worlds collide in Pudsey for charity game

Play video

Report by Chris Dawkes

Two men who've courted publicity and controversy over the years were in Pudsey today for a charity match between the House of Lords and Commons Cricket Club and the Lords Taverners.

Ian Botham took on former Health Secretary Matt Hancock for the 40th anniversary of what many believe is the greatest batting display of any English cricketer - the day Ian Botham put the Aussies to the sword to rescue England from almost inevitable defeat at Headingley back in 1981.

"It's great, a nice bit of nostalgia and nice to be a part of cricketing history"

Also in Pudsey today - the inaugural match of the ladies parliamentary cricket team and a demonstration of blind cricket.

Amongst them former health secretary Matt Hancock in one of his first public appearances since being forced to resign for breaching his own COVID Guidelines. But wouldn't be drawn on questions about his political or personal life.

"It's great that people can get out there and play sport again and raise some money for charity at the same time."