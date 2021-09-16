Doncaster man jailed after driving into a moving train at a level crossing

Play video

Watch: Dramatic footage of the crash

A Doncaster man has been jailed for nearly a year after driving his car into a train at a level crossing earlier this year.

On the evening of Sunday 13 June, Michael Rochford crashed his Range Rover through the security fencing at Rossington railway crossing, colliding with a passing LNER Azuma train.

The train continued along the tracks, stopping a short time later. A small number of passengers on the train received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The train was extensively damaged and significant delays were caused.

Michael Rochford, age 27, of Heatherbank Crescent in New Rossington, admitted perverting the course of justice, failing to stop following an RTC and dangerous driving and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

Rochford was jailed for 10 months and will also be banned from driving for four years upon his release.

PC Martyn Micklethwaite, from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “This case highlights the consequences of driving at excess speed. This collision could have ended with catastrophic results.

“The sentence handed down by Sheffield Crown Court shows how serious these offences have been taken. resulting in a significant prison sentence and a driving ban that will see him off the road for four years.

“Our investigation showed the extent Rochford went to in the lies he told on the night to police which resulted in him being charged with perverting the course of justice.”