Two former West Yorkshire Police staff members have been jailed for a campaign of offences against a Castleford pensioner which was ''designed to cause fear and obtain money from him.''

22-year-old Freya Atkinson, 30-year-old and Michael Young, both worked in the Customer Contact Centre at the time of the offences between February and April 2020.

They were immediately suspended from their roles and have since resigned from the Force.

Atkinson had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to burgle, arson and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment

Young had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to burgle and blackmail and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

They were both also made the subjects of an indefinite restraining order not to contact the complainant and to stick to an exclusion zone.

Detective Superintendent Mark Long, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said their actions fell beneath the force's expected standards.

“There are expected standards that all police employees are expected to comply with, whether on or off duty, and their actions fell well beneath these; and to be quite frank what would be expected of any right thinking member of the public.

“I hope the sentences handed down today show that we will, and do, take action against employees and former employees. The vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers act with the highest integrity and are sadly let down by individuals such as Atkinson and Young.”