Leeds Christmas Market 2021 cancelled

Leeds Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2021, the City Council has announced.

They say the decision was made because "ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic" meant partners in Frankfurt are unable to plan.

They have said, however, that they are planning a number of alternative ways to celebrate the festive season which will animate Millennium Square and other spaces around the city centre.

In a statement on social media, the Council said: "We regret to announce that the Christkindelmarkt German Christmas Market will not be taking place on Millennium Square this year. Our partners in Frankfurt have taken this difficult decision due to ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic throughout 2021 affecting their ability to plan for this year’s event.

"Whilst we know this is disappointing, alongside other partners in Leeds, we are currently planning a number of exciting alternative ways to celebrate the festive season which will animate Millennium Square and other spaces around the city centre. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Please note, we are also aware that there are some fake ‘Leeds Christmas Market’ events being posted on social media and we are currently seeking ways to have these removed from their respective platform providers. Please share with friends and colleagues and to follow Millennium Square for any official event announcements."