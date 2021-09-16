People in Sheffield are being urged to make their homes smoke-free after an increase in secondhand smoke exposure during lockdown, specifically in households with children.

Smokefree Sheffield's new campaign is aiming to highlight the health risks of passive smoking. Regularly breathing in secondhand smoke can cause the same health problems as smoking.

Secondhand smoke is one of the leading causes of poor respiratory health in children and exposure significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart disease and lung cancer in adults.

Lockdown has left even more children exposed to the dangers with people generally spending more time inside their homes than ever before.

12% of smokers who live with children say they are smoking indoors more during lockdown.

50% households with children are 50% more likely to report being exposed to secondhand smoke.

Smokefree Sheffield are encouraging people to reach out to their local stop smoking service for support.

Smokers are encouraged to reach out to their local stop smoking service for support to quit, or if they’re not quite ready to make sure they smoke right outside their home.

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health Sheffield said the rise in secondhand smoke exposure is worrying.

“We know most smokers want to quit, so it’s vital that they get the support they need. With Stoptober just around the corner I want to urge smokers in Sheffield who want to quit to get in touch with their local stop smoking service.''

''For those who aren’t quite ready yet, there are still positive steps they can take, like using other sources of nicotine, such as patches, gum or e-cigarettes when cravings strike, or making sure they smoke right outside.”Alison Teal, Executive Member for Sustainable Neighbourhoods, Wellbeing, Parks and Leisure said steps like opening windows, smoking by the back door or smoking in another room don’t stop secondhand smoke spreading around the home.

“80% of secondhand smoke is invisible, odourless and the microscopic particles are impossible to control. The only reliable way to protect others is to never smoke inside the home.”