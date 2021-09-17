CCTV images have been released of two men who police want to speak to about a firearm being discharged in the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

Detectives in Sheffield are appealing for help trace the two men they believe can assist with the incident on Thursday 12th of August.

A group of men were gathered together in a car park in Newfield Green. At 7pm, the group were reportedly approached by two men on bikes.

CCTV captures one of the men producing an item from a bag, before the group are then seen to quickly leave. Police received reports that a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries were reported.

The bikes involved then left the scene and travelled in the direction of Gleadless Road.DC James Hughes said further forensic and CCTV enquiries are now taking place.

“We do believe all those involved are known to each other. As part of our investigation, I’d like to identify the two men featured in these CCTV stills. I believe both men can help us piece together the events of that evening.''“If you know who either man is, or hold any information about their whereabouts or what happened, there are numerous ways you can report this to us.”