Just weeks after the final British troops pulled out of Afghanistan one of those who served in the conflict has completed a very special challenge.

Doncaster's Ben Parkinson is the most severely injured soldier to survive the war in Afghanistan. Fifteen years ago this month he broke his back, had both legs amputated and suffered brain damage when the vehicle he was travelling struck a landmine.

Credit: Ben Parkinson

But since then Ben's defied expectations and completed a series of amazing charity challenges.

Now, on the fifteenth anniversary of the attack, he's climbed the mountain he used to train on in his old regiment, Pen y Fan.

"I can't remember everything, but apparently I did it all the time in 7 Para, so now I want to have a go again with their help."

"Their help" refers to supporters from his Pilgrim Bandits charity, set up to help injured veterans live a full life.

They made the full climb alongside Ben, often helping him up the route: "It's all about mindset doing what you want to do, rather than focusing on what you can't."

After the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August, Ben told ITV News that it was a shame for the families who lost sons and daughters in the conflict during the last twenty years.

He said: "I've still got my life I am not going to complain...But it's a waste it really is a waste.

"All the families that lost sons...and some women I think died, so it is a shame."

While this latest fundraiser has been a huge challenge after months of shielding due to the pandemic, Ben's ambitions continue to grow.

He hopes one day to parachute from the base camp of Everest in a bid to continue fundraising for those in situations just like his.