Two stabbed in separate Sheffield attacks

A man has died and a 14 year old boy remains in hospital after two separate stabbings in Sheffield on Friday.

The two attacks took place in Firth Park and in the city centre.

Police were called at around 4:30pm this afternoon to reports that a man was stabbed in High Street, suffering serious injuries. Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s.The victim was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away at around 5:15pm.In Firth Park, police were called at 3:30pm to Hucklow road where a 14-year-old boy had stab wounds to his hand and leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.Police remain at the scenes as they conduct their enquiries and investigations have been launched.Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 523 of 17 September.